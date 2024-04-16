10 Northern governors to attend security symposium in U.S

The Africa Centre at the United States Institute of Peace has invited Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State and nine other governors to a symposium on peace and security in Northern Nigeria.

The governors are from the Northwest and North Central zones of the county.

A statement on Tuesday by Ibrahim Kaula, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Radda, said.

The governors are Dikko Radda (Katsina), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Abba Yusuf (Kano), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), and Umar Namadi (Jigawa).

Others are Ahmad Aliyu (Sokoto), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Mohammed Bago (Niger) and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau).

According to him, the symposium, scheduled for April 23 to 25, 2024, in Washington, will explore the pressing security challenges in the region.

He said that the invitation was in recognition of the crucial role of state governors in mitigating security threats and fostering peace.

Kaula said the symposium aims to enhance the capacity of the governors in conflict prevention and peace building across Nigeria through dialogue and collaboration.

“The Africa Center seeks to empower governors to address the underlying causes of instability and strengthen peace building initiatives at local and state levels.”

He added that the Northern governors and other participants will engage in panel discussions focusing on the drivers of insecurity and opportunities for stabilisation.

This, he said, is to deepen understanding of the complex security landscape, identify strategies to address the challenges, and explore opportunities for sustainable peace and development in the region.

Kaula also said a special panel discussion will be held focusing on ‘Strengthening Commercial Business and Two-Way Trade Between Nigeria and the U.S’.

This is to explore collaborative efforts between the governors, Nigerian civic groups, private businesses, and the international community to attract investments, generate employment, and foster economic development.