The National ‎Social Investment Programme said on Monday that no fewer than 1.3 million vulnerable people have benefited from its various intervention programmes in Kano State.

Ismaeel Ahmed, Senior Special Assistant on SIP to the President, made the disclosure at a special prayer session organised by beneficiaries of the programme in Kano state for the success of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office.

The prayer held at Murtala Mohammed Library Kano, attracted various Islamic scholars in the state, with thousands of beneficiaries in attendance.

Ahmed said that President Buhari needed prayers not only for good health, but for divine guidance and protection to succeed in his second term.

He urged Nigerians, irrespective of their religion or political inclination to continue to pray for the President, noting that the nation is undergoing positive change under his leadership.

He said: “Buhari needs our encouragement, support and prayers for him to succeed in building a better Nigeria.”

According to him, the 51,350 household spread across 1,651 communities in the state have been supported under the Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme for vulnerable persons.

Ahmed ‎disclosed that 18, 594 graduates were also engaged under the N-Power programme while 1,043,014 children are being provided free meals in public primary schools across the state.

He said: “Over 180,000 traders are currently benefitting from the Trader Moni programme and we are hoping to engage more people in the state.”

Some of the beneficiaries in their response thanked the ‎President for the social intervention programme which had affected their lives positively.

They commended the efforts of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to the overall succes of the programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, had criticised the social intervention programme for doing very little to support the poor and vulnerable people, in spite of the over N500 billion released to it.