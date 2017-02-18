Recruitment: Fraudsters hack NSCDC’s website

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps say its website has been hacked by online fraudsters and debunked any ongoing recruitment by the organisation.

The spokesperson of the Corps, Emmanuel Okeh, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Okeh said that the Commandant-General of the Corps, Abdullahi Muhammadu, had warned the general public to disregard rumours of recruitment or replacement by the NSCDC.

Okeh said: “Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is not recruiting as widely speculated on the internet and various social media platforms.

“Beware of 419 and fraudsters who have hacked into NSCDC’s website to dupe innocent and desperate job seekers online.”

He appealed to Nigerians to ignore all messages with religious undertone going viral; insisting that it is an attempt by mischief makers to use religion to dent the image of the Corps.

Okeh assured that when it was time for recruitment, the process would be published in various national dailies and electronic media and not online and social media.

Online fraudsters have been duping unsuspecting Nigerians through various website and social media platforms since the NSCDC announced plans to recruit 10,000 personnel.

The NSCDC had in December 2016 announced plans to recruit 10,000 personnel to beef up its operations, subject to approval by the Federal Government.

The NSCDC has continued to maintain that it had not gotten approval from the Federal Government for the recruitment following barrage of enquiries and fraudsters taking advantage of the situation.

In view of the ugly situation, Muhammadu had directed the Intelligence and Anti-Fraud units of the Corps to clampdown on the online job fraudsters with a view to stemming the tide.

