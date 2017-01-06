PGA releases 2017 calendar of activities

The Professional Golfers’ Association has listed 13 events with tentative dates in its 2017 Tour of Nigeria.

The tournament Coordinator of PGA, Jide Bolaji, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Bolaji said that the association was hopeful of a better season than the previous year where players’ rankings were computed on six ranking events.

The statement said: “We are hoping to confirm all of them, but as a body, we have set tentative dates for the events we believe we will feature this season.”

Six of the events listed are entirely new on the calendar, while the remaining five are old events.

Topping the list of new events are the three expected from the stable of PGA’s new marketing Partner, BJ Promotion.

According to Bolaji, the three events are billed for February, June and October respectively.

Bolaji said: “One feature that the new partner is bringing is the return of a PGA event to MicCom Golf Club in Osun after a three-year hiatus.”

Also, the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, will organise a Golf event on the Plateau.

Another addition to the calendar, which may further be premised on the on the governor’s benevolence is listed for March/April on the PGA template.

The much hyped “Road to Mongomo tournament”, which doubles as the qualifier for the annual 3E Actuaries Open in Equatorial Guinea is yet another interesting addition to the list.

Top finishers at the April event will tee-off later at the bigger event in December where winners will receive as much as N250, 000 per pro.

The last of the new events is the Bauchi Open tentatively scheduled for May.

