Ogundiwin wins Next Super Movie Star Charged edition

From the votes of viewers across Africa straddling the Internet and SMS, and judges, Modesinuola Ogundiwin, a 22-year-old Oyo State native, has been adjudged winner of the 2016 Next Movie Star Super Charged edition.

Ogundiwin beat six other finalists – Davies Kpoyi (Nigeria), Chinonso Ukah (Nigeria), Anabel Orumbie (Nigeria), Susan Echa (Nigeria), Nofisat Saad Tomiwa (Nigeria) and Kobby Acheampong (Ghana) – to the coveted prize in reality television shows.

Thus, she would be rewarded with a brand new SUV, cash prize and movie roles. Chinonso Ukah, Kobby and Davies Kpoyi who emerged first, second, and third runners up respectively would also get cash prizes and movie contracts for their efforts.

To announce the winner was veteran actress, Stephnora Okere, who was also one of this edition’s judges.

Okere was joined by successful entrepreneur and media guru, Kingsley James, popularly known as KJV, in the announcement.

An Intelligence and Security Studies graduate from the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ogundiwin was beside herself with joy as she muttered repeatedly: “Thank you God, Thank you God.”

She described her victory as an act of God because “I wasn’t expecting this at all. I just threw myself into the show believing that God’s will shall be done. Now, God’s will has been done. I am just too excited to say much now.”

The Next Movie STAR 2016, tagged: “SUPER CHARGED,” which is the 12th anniversary edition of the show, is the only privately run reality show in the whole of Africa.

It is powered by Digital Interactive Media and supported by Coca Cola.

The next Movie Star has over the years produced many stars and the reality TV show is still waxing stronger.

Those who have passed through the platform included Tonto Dikeh, Annie Idibia, Kevin Chuwang Pam, PortiaYamahan, Uti Nwachukwu, Lydia Forson, Karen Igho, Tamara Eteimo, Tomiwa Kukoyi, Halimat Aitsegame, Boma Mac Ake, Zerziyia Wilson.

