Harmattan: Lagos records 40 fire incidents in three days – Commissioner

About 40 fire incidents were recorded in different parts of Lagos State over the weekend, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Seye Oladejo, has said.

Oladejo disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday at scene of fire outbreak at a plastic factory in Oshodi.

NAN reports that no life was lost in the fire, which started at the raw materials store of the factory.

The commissioner attributed the escalation in fire incidence to the return of harmattan weather to the state.

Oladejo said: “We noticed the escalation of fire incidents since Friday when we had a sudden change in weather as harmattan suddenly came back.

“Since then, we have recorded about 40 fire incidents in different parts of the state.

“Fire incidents are mainly caused either by accident or sheer carelessness on the part of our people.”

Oladejo appealed to Lagos State residents to be more careful, especially as regards the storing of petroleum products in homes.

He said: “As a government, we will continue to respond but we will be happy if the incidents are reduced to the barest minimum; our duty is to secure lives and property of our citizenry.”

Oladejo said government would continue to improve its emergency response services by acquiring more sophisticated equipment for effective disaster management in the state.

NAN.

