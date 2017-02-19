Fayose’s aide, Lere Olayinka, announces date for mum’s burial

Governor Ayodele Fayose’s Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, has said his late mother, Rachael Ibijola Olayinka-Tenibiaje, who died on February 2, 2017, will be buried on April 29, 2017 in Okemesi Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Olayinka made this known in a statement issued on Sunday.

He said April 28 and 29, 2017 were picked as the funeral ceremonies dates after due consultation by family members.

He said Christian Wake, artists’ night and other traditional funeral rites will take place on Friday, while the burial ceremony will hold on Saturday.

The governor’s spokesperson, who described the death of his mother as the will of God, said: “Even though we would have loved that she lived beyond the age of 76 that she died, we are grateful that she lived a fulfilled life.

“We, the children and the entire Tenibiaje Family of Odofin Compound, Okemesi Ekiti have taken solace in God who giveth and taketh and by the power of God; we will give her a befitting burial.”

While describing his late mother as an easy going and caring woman, Olayinka said: “She was a mother in millions, who never joked with the welfare of her children. She gave us, her children love and care, even at extremely difficult times. Even in death, we will continue to adore her.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.