Breaking: Police arrest Sahara Reporters Publisher for blackmail, defamation

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, over allegations of blackmail and defamation of character.

The complaint against Sowore was lodged with the police by the Publisher of Checkout International Magazine, Lekan Fatodu.

Fatodu, who is based in the United Kingdom, was accused by Sowore through his medium of allegedly assisting Nigerian politicians in moving money out of the country.

Sowore was said to have been arrested by policemen from Area F in Ikeja on Wednesday.

In a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday, Fatodu, according to metronewsng.blogspot.com.ng, wrote, unedited: “BREAKING! I just got Sowore Omoyele of Saharareporters arrested for criminal defamation and blackmail and threat to my life and career. I’m sure you guys will remember how Sowore lied against me that I was used as a front to receive 1.7 billion naira of the National Security funds. My refusal to agree to Sowore’s criminal demands and cut from the fictitious money made him to viciously attack my personality on his website. And imagine this is someone I’ve known and I’ve been assisting for almost 20 years. We are still at the police station, and hopefully we be going to the court tomm.”

Sowore could not be reached as at press time.

