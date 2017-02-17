Breaking: Luxury bus plunges into Lagos river, many feared killed, injured

The bus was said to be fully loaded when it plunged into the river

Several persons are feared to have been killed and injured when a luxury bus plunged into the Majidun River in Ikorodu area of Lagos State in the early hours of Friday.

Sources told The Eagle Online the accident occurred at about 3am.

The National Emergency Management Agency put the number of dead at three.

NEMA said 48 of the passengers have so far been rescued.

It said search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

Photo credit: Channels Television.

