The Federal Government on Thursday revealed that the Nnamdi Azikwe international Airport exceeded its usage since‎ 1996. The Minister of State for Aviation, ‎Senator Hadi Sirika, made this known while briefing the Senate on the reason behind the proposed closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Sirika said the runway was constructed in 1982 […]

The Minister of State for Aviation, ‎Senator Hadi Sirika, made this known while briefing the Senate on the reason behind the proposed closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to him, the Abuja runway was constructed in 1982 and has only a lifespan of 14 years.

The Minister explained that‎ the work on the runway is for six months and not six weeks, adding that t‎o continue to operate at the airport will be unsafe and unreasonable as there is a daily occurrence of incidents.

He revealed how the tyre of an airplane bursted at the airport ‎and Julius Berger had to be called to tow the plane out of the runway.

