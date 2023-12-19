Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 1,700  personnel in Ondo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ondo State Command, has deployed 1,700 tactical personnel within the state to ensure a crime-free Christmas celebration.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Olatundun Olayinka, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Akure.

Olayinka said the deployment was in line with the resolve of the command to ensure a peaceful environment even as there was expected to be influx of people into the state for Christmas and new year celebrations with their families.

According to him, the command has deployed its Counter Terrorism personnel to troubled spots, as well as its anti-vandal unit, Agro Rangers , anti-human trafficking units and personnel to respond to emergencies.

He said that the Corps would partner with other security agencies to provide security at worship centres, recreational centres, market places and malls before, during and after the Yuletide.

The commandant said that its patrol teams would be visible on the highways and provide tactical assistance to units at already identified black spots.

“Our top priority is to protect lives and all critical national assets and infrastructure in and around the state.

“We shall deploy all proactive measures to ensure adequate maintenance of law and order,” he said.

Olayinka said that the command had formed a joint task force with other security agencies and charged the Area Commanders and Divisional officers to be proactive in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure of government.

He appealed to members of the public to give timely information to security agents to forestall any breakdown of law and order during the yuletide.

“Security is a collective duty, we need to encourage the civil populace to give us actionable and timely information as they are stakeholders and part of the security architecture of the state,” the commandant said.