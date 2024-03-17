Why we were suspended, hounded out of Zamfara – Lawmakers

The eight lawmakers suspended indefinitely by Zamfara House of Assembly, said they have been hounded out of the state by political thugs for exposing the worsening security challenges in the state.

The lawmakers also claimed that some security agents have been sent to hunt for them without any reason, a situation which made them to go into hiding.

Bashir Aliyu, who spoke on behalf of the eight suspended lawmakers at a news conference in Zaria on Sunday, said they would not be silenced until action is taken to tame the high level of insecurity in Zamfara.

Aliyu said when they moved to effect changes in the leadership of the assembly, it was to draw attention to the alleged prolonged absence of the Speaker and his deputy from the state.

He however said some forces in the state have since been hounding them instead of working to make the state safe.

According to him, some of the suspended lawmakers were attacked by thugs linked to a politician in the state during the wedding of the Deputy Governor’s daughter on February 24.

He said a letter with reference no. ZMHA/ADM/223/Vol. 1, dated March 7, 2024, has now directed them to return the official vehicles in their care to the Clerk of the state Assembly within seven days.

“We want to notify Nigerians that democracy is in danger in Zamfara despite the prevailing insecurity, poverty and other challenges bedeviling the people of the state.

“We hence call for the intervention of key stakeholders to salvage the situation,” Aliyu who represents Gumi I constituency added.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that on February 27, the eight lawmakers were suspended by the state assembly for allegedly holding an illegal plenary.

The suspension of the eight members was to give room for full investigation.

The suspended lawmakers are Bashir Aliyu (PDP-Gummi 1); Amiru Keta (PDP-Tsafe West); Nasiru Abdullahi (PDP-Maru South); Bashir Masama (PDP-Bukkuyum North); Faruku Dosara (APC-Maradun 1); Ibrahim Tukur (APC-Bakura Constituency); Shamsudeen Hassan (APC Talata-Mafara North) and Bashiru Sarkin-Zango (PDP-Bungudu West).