Why Nigerians must break chain of falsehood — Ogun SSG

The Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, had encouraged citizens of the State and the nation at large to break the chain of falsehood because it is inimical to meaningful development and tranquillity.

He said this at the investiture of the new President and executive members of the Egba Legend Lions Club, District 404 B4.

The event was held at Park Inn by Radisson, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Talabi said that no man of integrity builds a reputation on malicious falsehood and cannot achieve true success by pulling down others, noting that no one earns a good reputation on untruth.

The SSG urged the people to stamp out falsehood by discontinuing the trend of untruth when it gets to them by first checking the facts and the antecedents of such peddlers of falsehood so as not to be their victims.

He said: “I think we should be worried by recent developments in our polity when people just fabricate issues that are untrue, particularly when the integrity of peddlers of such ignoble fallacy is questionable.

“It simply shows they do not mean well for the people as no meaningful development can thrive in the atmosphere of deceit.”

Talabi seized the opportunity to urge citizens and the incoming executives of the club to uphold the sanctity of truth, fairness and hard work, noting that no one can be truly successful having sacrificed truth and morality.

The SSG commended the new president of the club for being a hardworking and proactive professional in the Ogun State Civil Service who merits the leadership position of such a reputable club.

In his remarks, the new President of the Club, who is also an Administrative Officer in the Office of the SSG, Lion Ayorinde Orija, expressed his gratitude to Talabi for being an exemplary leader who, according to him, is an impactful leader.

Orija, who was installed as the fourth president of the Egba Legend Lions Club, was greatly honoured by the presence of Talabi, acknowledging his humanitarian contributions to humanity as one of the people the club would want to have as a member.

He said: “I am aware of your immense contributions in humanitarian services, including charitable ventures, even before you assumed political position.

“And we are glad that you have associated with us sir.”