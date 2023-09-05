Your services most needed in rural areas, Gov. Radda tells corpers 

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has said that the compulsory one year national youth service is most needed in rural areas.

The Governor spoke at the closing ceremony of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) 2023 batch ‘B’ Stream ll, three-week orientation exercise in Katsina on Tuesday.

He therefore urged the corps members to accept their postings, especially to the hinterland in good faith.

He was represented at the ceremony by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Alhaji Yusuf Rabiu-Jirdede.

Radda said: “It is important for you to know that as a matter of policy, the NYSC posts 75 percent of corps members in every batch to rural areas.

“This is where a large number of Nigerians live and your services are mostly needed in those areas.

“I therefore appeal to you to accept your posting in good faith.

“At this point, I want to appeal to corps employers not to reject corps members posted to them but accept them and give them a sense of belonging in their various establishments.

“My dear corps members, I admonish you to be responsible and disciplined citizens of this great country.”

The governor also appealed to the corps members to shun cultism, political violence, religious intolerance and be guided by the motto of the scheme, ‘Service and Humility’.

He further called on them to make concerted efforts to bring a new lease of life to their host communities in particular and the nation in general.

He implored them to dedicate themselves with renewed vigour, conviction and commitment to the progress of the nation.

The governor also advised the corps members to conduct themselves as agents of change and symbol of national integration.

“You should build bridges across your places of origin, religious and ethnic backgrounds by living peacefully with members of your host communities.

“This will bring about the overall socio-economic development of our national life,” the governor said.

The State NYSC Coordinator, Hajiya Aisha Muhammad, said that for the past 21 days of the orientation course, the corps members exhibited a high sense of discipline and responsibility.

Muhammad hoped that the corps members would have no problem in handling any challenges they might encounter in their places of primary assignment.

He admonished them to be security conscious.

“Moreso, they have been well trained in various skills to equip them for future entrepreneurship development under the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme.

“It is expected that you have acquired more knowledge and experience in good leadership, which you are expected to exhibit at your places of primary assignment,” she said.

No fewer than 1,230 corps members were inducted on August 18 for the service year in the state.