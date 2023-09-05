INEC gets new Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the appointment of its National Commissioner, Sam Olugbadebo Olumekun, as the Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of the Commission, Rotimi Oyekanmi, made this known on Tuesday.

Olumekun replaced the former National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, whose tenure expired recently.

He is a Member of the National Institute, the prestigious club of those who are alumni of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State.