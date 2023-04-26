Why Jimoh Ibrahim deserves to be next Ondo governor – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has recommended billionaire businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim for the job of the next governor of Ondo state.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele made it known that the reason behind his support for Jimoh Ibrahim has nothing to do with politics but his personal relationship with the businessman.

Primate Ayodele, who went down memory lane on his relationship with the businessman noted that Jimoh Ibrahim was one of his pillars when he started ministry several years ago. He revealed that the businessmen often bought him gifts including a Samsung phone worth N100,000 many years back, costly wristwatch and a car.

The man of God noted that the billionaire businessman is very intelligent and has the capacity to move Ondo state to a greater height with his wealth of experience in business, politics and relationship with people.

“Jimoh Ibrahim, my friend, brother and spiritual son. He is entertaining, interactive and educated. He added value to my spiritual life when I was just coming up and supported me. We were really close and he was there for me when I was still struggling. He knows several men of God because he likes giving to God’s work but he will never disregard me.’’

“Jimoh Ibrahim bought me a Samsung phone worth about N100,000 many years back and he was also using the same phone then. He bought me a car. He will never underrate you. He always has the future in his thoughts.’’

“Jimoh is factual and that’s why some people don’t like him but that’s the kind of person we need in leadership positions. He is too loaded to fail, He is clever, mentally in order and spiritually inclined.’’

“Jimoh Ibrahim is very intelligent, a good listener, investor of several businesses, owner of several businesses in different sectors. He is a successful businessman who will take Ondo state to a greater level with his wealth of experience.”

Primate Ayodele said the businessman is connected to the grassroots and is loved by the people of Ondo state. He also spoke on the close relationship Jimoh shares with President Muhammadu Buhari which dates back to the days of ANPP.

“Jimoh deserves to be governor of Ondo state because he is well connected to the grassroots, he suffered before he became a billionaire. I learnt how to read books from Jimoh Ibrahim and his strength comes from books.

“Jimoh Ibrahim is a man of honour, integrity, one who fears God and loves Ondo people. Jimoh Ibrahim started his political life in ANPP and sponsored the party in Ondo state and back then, he was the first man that connected me to speak with President Buhari.’’

“I remember then, He was the apple of Buhari’s eye, he would go to London to buy Harrod tea for Buhari, he sponsored Buhari’s election then because he loved him so much. He would change Buhari’s wardrobe every month.’’

“The Jimoh Ibrahim that I know is a man that is very respectful; he came from a humble background and is very intelligent. He reads a lot. He was the first man that ever gave me N1 million and taught me how to spend it. I have a foundation called INRI Widows Foundation, Jimoh sponsored five boys who are orphans and today, they are doctors, bankers, working in international companies. Jimoh would come to my church to give lectures. If I want to invite him to my programme, I don’t need to send an invitation because he respects me so much as his brother, father in the Lord and he loves me so much.’’

Speaking on his reason for supporting Jimoh Ibrahim, Primate Ayodele disclosed that the politician is a great asset to Ondo state.

“I have never spoken about any politician in this manner, I am not even friends with politicians but Jimoh Ibrahim is different. I don’t even see him as a politician because he has never appeared to me as one. He is my brother, friend and spiritual son who has added so much value to my life and ministry. I have learnt a lot from him and I am sure the people of Ondo state have so much to benefit from his wealth of experience.’’