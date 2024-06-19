We’re proactive about preventing cholera outbreak, Abia Government assures

The Abia Government has assured that proactive measures are taken to prevent the outbreak of cholera in the state.

Dr Kalu Kalu, Executive Secretary, Abia State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ASPHDA) disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Umuahia, on Wednesday.

Kalu said that part of the measures was the agency’s insistence on the promotion of public hygiene and environmental sanitation across the state.

According to him, the agency is also working with relevant stakeholders to strengthen the campaign on the prevention of cholera outbreak in the state.

He said that cholera as a faecal-oral disease could be spread through the contamination of water or food with the faeces of an infected person.

The ASPHDA official also said that cholera could be considered a waterborne disease because contaminated water remained a common vector for its transmission.

Kalu urged residents of the state to only drink water from safe sources, and cautioned food vendors against selling contaminated food to members of the public.

He said, “I can tell you that as a state, we are on top of the situation, our target is not to record any single case of cholera.

“This is the reason we have kick-started a robust sensitisation campaign. Our health workers are taking advantage of every opportunity to educate people on how to prevent the disease.

Also Read:

“Our jingles are already running, fliers and posters are out. Health talks are ongoing at health facilities across the state.

“We shall use town announcers to reach out to the hinterlands. We must imbibe the habit of personal hygiene, we must avoid eating foods that are not well-washed.”