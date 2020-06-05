The Federal Government has threatened reinstate the ban on congregational worship in churches and mosques again if there are noticed disregard for the protocols put in place for their resumption.

The position of the Federal Government was stated by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, during the daily press briefing of the task force in Abuja on Thursday.

Mustapha said in his opening remarks at the briefing: “As we approach the weekend, we remind the public to be aware of the guidelines set for restricted opening of places of worship.

“National guidelines have been shared with the states and we expect that protocols will be agreed with religious leaders.

“Compliance is important so as to avoid unwanted consequences that put the lives of people at risk of contracting COVID-19. We urge utmost caution at all times.

“The PTF will continue to monitor the overall compliance to the easing of restriction as well as evolution of the outbreak.

“However, we will not hesitate to review as we progress, should the situation warrant, to avoid preventable risks of transmission.”