WCL Qualifiers: Delta Queens zoom into final in dramatic five-goal thriller

Delta Queens on Monday defeated Athletico FC of Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire 3-2 to qualify for the final of the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers for WAFU B zone.

The match, played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, the Edo State capital, was played amidst tension.

The two West African clubs sought to grab the single slot to represent the zone in the next stage of the continental competition.

The Delta ladies, who are Nigeria’s representatives, went behind five minutes into the match when Melissa Behinan scored for the Ivorian women to give them the lead.

All efforts put up by the Delta Queens to equalise before the end of first half hit a brick wall.

Their efforts paid off in the second half when substitute Mercy Omokwo scored from a shot in the 62nd minute.

The stalemate forced the match into an extra time when in the 98th minute, Omokwo bagged a brace after she superbly beat the Athletico defence to record another goal.

Delta Queens’ skipper, Taiwo Afolabi, made it 3-1 in stoppage time of the extra time’s first half to dim the hope of the Ivorians.

Joy Sunday, however, reduced the tally to 3-2 when she pulled back a goal five minutes to the end of the game to console the Abidjan side.

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, had promised the Delta Queens N1 million for every goal scored in the match.

Shaibu made the pledge shortly before the team filed out for the semifinal encounter to spur the performance of the Nigerian girls.