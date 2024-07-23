US presidential poll: Charly Boy vows to divorce wife if Kamala Harris loses

Nigeria’s all round entertainer, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, has said he will divorce his wife of 47 years, Diane, if United States Vice President Kamala Harris loses the upcoming presidential election.
Charly Boy, who described Harris as his crush, made his position known on his social media handles on Monday.
He wrote in Pidgin: “If dis my crush, Kamala Harris no win the USA presidential election, I swear, I go divorce my wife of 47yrs.
Also Read:
- I sent a prominent monarch to warn Dangote — Primate Ayodele
- FRSC Corps Marshal approves appointment of Sector Commanders for 20 states
- UN, Columbia University, New York to headline ASIS 2024
- Fidelity Bank’s consistent strong growth excites investors
- NLC to Tinubu: Invite organisers of national protest for dialogue
“After the first Black Male President, America deserves the first Black Female President.
“Sorry rednecks.
“Dats how we Roll.”