US presidential poll: Charly Boy vows to divorce wife if Kamala Harris loses

Nigeria’s all round entertainer, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, has said he will divorce his wife of 47 years, Diane, if United States Vice President Kamala Harris loses the upcoming presidential election.

Charly Boy, who described Harris as his crush, made his position known on his social media handles on Monday.

He wrote in Pidgin: “If dis my crush, Kamala Harris no win the USA presidential election, I swear, I go divorce my wife of 47yrs.

“After the first Black Male President, America deserves the first Black Female President.

“Sorry rednecks.

“Dats how we Roll.”

