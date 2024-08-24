UPDATED: NIA DG resigns

The Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, on Saturday tendered his resignation to President Bola Tinubu.

The reason for his resignation is not yet known as at the time of filing this report.

Abubakar was appointed in January 2018 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He is a retired career Foreign Service officer, who till his appointment served as Senior Special Assistant to the President (SSAP) on Foreign Affairs/International Relations.

Abubakar had extensive experience working with the United Nations in peace support operations, mediation process, preventive diplomacy and good offices, as well as the promotion of good governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights.

He also briefly served as Senior Adviser at the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), with headquarters in Ndjamena, Chad, before his appointment as SSAP.

Also Read

Abubakar tool over the reins of the NIA after his predecessor, Ayo Oke, was suspended in April 2017 by former President Muhammadu Buhari over allegations of fraud.

Oke was later dismissed on October 30, 2017, following a probe into the allegations.

In 2021, Buhari extended Abubakar’s tenure as NIA DG.

Post Views: 0