University of Ilesa has come to stay – Adeleke

Osun Governor, Ademola Adeleke has described the recent appointments of principal officers for the University of Ilesa as part of the fulfillment of his promise to nurture a sustainable tertiary institution for Ijeshaland.

In a statement issued today by his Media aide Olawale Rasheed in Osogbo, the State’s capital, Adeleke reaffirmed his commitment to building a sound footed University which he said informed his approval of a leading academic of international repute, Prof Taiwo Asaolu as the Vice Chancellor of the university.

Commending the applause the new appointments elicited from Ijesha society, the State Governor assured that the many laudable ideas recommended by the eartswhile Asaolu committee are now billed for implementation under the same man who chaired the review panel.

“I am elated that we are keeping faith with the Ijesha people. We are upholding due process, avoiding politicization of the academic environment, correcting errors of the past and fulfilling the decades old dream of Ijesha people.

“I commend the leaders, sons and daughters of Ijeshaland for their patience and acceptance of ongoing decisions of our government. I urge all stakeholders to cooperate with the new Vice Chancellor as he settles down to the urgent task of sustainable take off of the university”, the statement concluded.