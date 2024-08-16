University gets six additional Professors, Readers

The Federal University Birnin Kebbi has approved the promotion of four academic staff to the rank of Professor and two to the rank of Associate Professor (Reader).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the approval was given by the Governing Council led by its Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Alhaji Ali Abubakar-Jatau.

A statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations of the University, Jamilu Magaji, in Binrin Kebbi on Friday, said the promotion was sequel to the council’s meeting held on August 12.

“The Council, at its 27th meeting held on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, considered and approved the recommendations of External Assessors as well as that of the Senior Staff Appointment and Promotion Committee (SSAPC) to effect the promotions,” it said.

The statement listed the newly promoted Professors as Dr. Abdullahi Garba-Kangiwa (Criminology), Dr. Acheoah John-Emike (Pragmatics and Discourse Analysis), Dr. Zuni Aminu (Social Geomorphology and Environmental Management) and Dr. Murano Muniru (Applied Linguistics).

According to the statement, Garba-Kangiwa is the Deputy Dean, Faculty of Social and Management Sciences and John-Emike is the immediate past Head of the European Languages Department.

It added that Aminu is the Deputy Director, General Studies and former Head of Geography Department, while Muniru was the pioneer Head European Languages Department of the University.

The statement also said the Associate Professors (Readers) were Dr. Umar Faruk-Mohammed of Chemistry Department and Dr. Ologe Oluwatoyin of Department of Applied Geophysics.

It added: “The council also approved the promotions of nine Academic Staff to the rank of Senior Lecturer, while 17 Senior Non-teaching staff promoted to various ranks of Deputy Registrar, Deputy Director and Principal Assistant Registrars.

“The promotion of professors and readers takes effect from January 2023, while that of senior non-teaching staff is effective from January 2024.”

It said the council, therefore, enjoined the promoted personnel to continually deliver good services to the university, Nigeria and humanity at large.

