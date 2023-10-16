Unemployed man docked for allegedly stealing welding tools, machine

An unemployed man, Abba Umar, was on Monday docked in a Grade I Area Court in Kado, Abuja for allegedly stealing welding tools and machine.

Umar of no fixed address is charged with mischief and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the matter was reported at the Life Camp Police Station by a vigilante team led by Manir Kabir of opposite Paradise Estate, Life Camp, Abuja, on September 20

Nwafoaku said that the defendant was arrested on same date with a bag containing some welding tools he could not give account of.

He added that during police investigation it was discovered that the items were stolen from the shop of one Okafor Emeka of Karmo village.

Nwafoaku in addition stated that it was also discovered that few days before the defendant was arrested, that he had gone into the same shop to steal a welding machine in company of his three other accomplices who are currently at large.

He said every effort to get the defendant to take the police to the location of the three others by the defendant in order to recover the machine proved abortive.

The police said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 327 and 287 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Muhammed Wakili granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 and a surety in like sum.

Wakili also adjourned the matter until Nov.1 for hearing.