North East: TCN fixes four vandalised towers

The Transmission Company of Nigeria says it has completed the rehabilitation and re-stringing of the four vandalised towers along the Jos-Gombe 330 Kilovolt transmission line.

Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, made the disclosure on Tuesday in a statement in Abuja.

She said that the towers supplied bulk power to substations in the North East.

Mbah said that the re-stringing of the conductors was completed on Monday, adding that the contractors had reconnected the jumper on tower 282, making it ready for the transmission of bulk electricity.

She said: “Recall that when the vandalised towers were discovered on April 22, TCN promptly mobilised contractors and its supervising engineers to the site of the incident to immediately commence repairs.

“Initially, TCN had promised to complete the repairs and restore supply by May 27, however, the collapse of the fourth tower during the re-stringing process delayed the completion.

“The four towers have since been completed, and the line is now ready for bulk power transmission.”

Mbah said that TCN appreciates the patience and support of the governors and people in the North Eastern part of the nation during the period of the tower reconstruction.