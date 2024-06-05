Hajj 2024: Gov. Fubara gifts each Rivers pilgrim $300

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has charged pilgrims from the State observing this year’s Hajj not to engage in acts that will bring the State and the country to disrepute.

Fubara said this to the pilgrims in preparation for their airlift at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa on Tuesday.

He also emphasised that the pilgrims should engage in special prayers that would bring blessings and development to the country, stating that they were privileged to embark on the holy journey.

He said: “I wish you well and also say you’re privileged to embark on this holy journey.

“What you owe the country and State is prayers for a better country and better state.

“We strongly believe that you’re going to be good ambassadors to us.

“You will not do anything to bring any form of shame to us, so I want to join the Hajj Commission and every one that has supported in one way or the other to say journey mercy.

“Come back with blessings that will bring development and growth to our dear country.”

The Governor disclosed that he was fully aware that pilgrims usually have challenges with their Basic Travel Allowances.

Fubara said he has therefore provided additional $300 to each pilgrim apart from their $420, increasing the BTA to $720 for each pilgrim whether under public or private quota.

He said his wish for them is to carry out their religious obligations conveniently and to have the capacity to carry out their Idayah rite with ease.

On his part, the Sole Administrator, Rivers State Muslim Pilgrims Board, Alhaji Diepriye Abdulrasaq, commended Governor Fubara for his kind gesture to sponsor the pilgrims to this year’s Hajj, noting that without God and his fatherly support, the exercise would not have been successful.

Abdulrasaq said the Muslim community in Rivers State were excited about the priority attention Fubara has given to the welfare of Muslims in the state since his assumption of office, assuring him that Muslims would continue to be law abiding citizens and pray for Rivers State as a mark of gratitude for the Governor’s goodwill.

According to the Sole Administrator, this year’s pilgrims consist of 45 state-sponsored persons, while five are self-sponsored.

Alhaji Abdulrasaq said Governor Fubara remains the first governor in the country to pay the required funds for the Rivers State contingents, which has given them pride of place as they journey to the holy land, promising to pray for him and the State.