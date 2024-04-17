Two  friends docked for allegedly flogging woman in Ibadan

Two friends, Ibiyemi Anike, 27 and Iyabo Ishola, 35, were on Wednesday arraigned before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly flogging a woman.

The duo, whose addresses were not provided, were charged with conspiracy, assault, threat to life and malicious damage.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The Prosecutor, ASP Anthony Igori, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on April 12, at about 2.00 pm at Adebomi area of Ibadan.

Igori said that the defendants assaulted one Mujidat Ajani by flogging her with a cane on her leg.

He said that the defendants also conspired to wilfully and unlawfully damage Ajani’s aluminium window, worth N30,000.

Also Read:

He said that the offences contravened Sections 516, 351 and 428 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Olaolu Olanipekun, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

Olaonipekun, thereafter, adjourned the case till May 22 for hearing.