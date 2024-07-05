Two confirmed dead in Anambra building collapse, others hospitalised 

In a tragic incident, two yet-to-be-identified persons have been confirmed dead in the two-storey building collapse that occurred at the Ekeoyibo market, Amawbia in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State on Thursday.

According to reports, the two-storey building still under construction, housing traders and shop owners suddenly collapsed at about noon on Thursday, initially trapping some traders and buyers.

Confirming the death of the victims on Friday, the Spokesman for the Anambra Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said some other initially trapped victims, who were rescued from the rubbles are currently receiving treatment at a hospital (name withheld) in Amawbia.

“Two persons were found dead after rescue operations were concluded. Some other trapped victims, rescued alive are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Rescue operations were concluded late in the night by the state emergency responders with the supervision of security operatives who maintained law and order.

Also Read:

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations led operatives at the scene for on-the-spot assessment and to maintain order.

“For now, the cause of the disaster has not been ascertained. Further details will be communicated,” Ikenga said.

The Amawbia building collapse is coming barely a month after a five-storey building collapsed at the premises of Dennis Memorial Grammar School, killing one person.

It also came less than four months after a similar occurrence happened at the Ochanja Market in Onitsha, killing about six persons and injuring 20 others.

Worried by the incessant building collapse in the state, the state government and affected agencies have set up several panels and committees to probe the developments, but nothing has yet to come out of the report.

Although the Anambra government has yet to react to the latest collapse at Amawbia, it was gathered that a statement would soon be issued on the development.

Post Views: 0