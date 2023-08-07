Tunde Ayeni’s publicly denies alleged lover, Adaobi Alagwu

Joy Bakare

Abiola, the wife of former chairman of the defunct Skye Bank, Olatunde Ayeni in a recent interview dragged her husband’s alleged lover, Adaobi Alagwu, an Abuja based lawyer.

Biola as she is fondly called, described Adaobi as a liar, gold digger and impostor.

However, Adaobi’s estranged relationship with Tunde has crumbled.

Ayeni himself came out to address the ‘ugly’ situation saying, ‘I am not involved in any way with Miss Alagwu and I will never be again’.

In his official statement that was also published in several Nigerian national dailies, Ayeni went on to say, “I wish to affirm that I am a father to three wonderful children with my delectable wife, Abiola.

“These are the legitimate scions of the Ayeni dynasty.

“I do not have any child elsewhere.”

ALSO READ :

Araraume, NNPCL take legal battle to Court of Appeal

71st Annual Convention of RCCG officially begins

Court sentences businessman to one year, three months imprisonment for stealing a car

Just last week, his wife in her interview that’s now been described as the biggest society story in recent times said, ‘I am not surprised by this woman’s pretence; she is a desperate gold digger and a woman of loose morals, attempting to ascend to the status of Mrs. Ayeni by merely attributing her child to my husband.

“But let it be known, a child does not serve as a marriage certificate, nor does it secure her position in the fake lifestyle she’s embraced.

“To further assert that the child does not belong to my husband only adds to the embarrassment of her claims.

“Our legal team has firmly warned her to stop parading as Mrs. Ayeni, as she never was, and never will be, as long as the Lord reigns.

“My husband and I are bound by the sacred bonds of matrimony. As for her referring to her child with my husband’s surname, Ayeni is a common name.

“The child is not Tunde Ayeni’s child.

“Period! Eventually, when she tires of borrowing his name, she’ll revert to her father’s.”