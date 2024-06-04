Transformer thieves among 48 arrested by Amotekun

The Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun Corps, in Ondo State has arrested no fewer than 48 suspected criminals in the state.

Corps Command Adetunji Adeleye disclosed this when he paraded the suspects before newsmen in Akure.

The Commander also seized the occasion to inaugurate Operation Safe-Ground in the state.

Adeleye said that those arrested were for offences, including possession of firearms, vandalisation of cable, and kidnapping among others.

The Commander said that operatives of the Amotekun Corps would not rest until the state was rid of criminal elements.

He said: “Today, we have 48 suspected criminals and all of them have confessed to the various crimes.

“We have a gang of three, who were found to be in possession of firearms, and these are the things they used in attacking innocent citizens of Akure.

“In Isua and Akure, we found out that so many transformers have been stolen.

“So many cables servicing the transformers had been cut and taken away while landlords associations are being made to pay at very high cost for all these.

“However, Amotekun has been able to break the terrible incidences.

“We were able to arrest about three different groups and these groups sell the products of these bad and nefarious activities to a particular person who is at large, but the law will soon catch up with him.

“Another set of three persons we have here are suspects who are directly or indirectly connected to vandalisation of power projects and critical government assets.”

Adeleye said that the inauguration of “Operation Safe-Ground” was as a result of a directive of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State to the corps to checkmate the activities of hoodlums across the state.

He said: “We observed that in the main cities, miscreants and criminals are taking over.

“We equally observed that on Sundays and when people go to work, these miscreants burgle their houses and make away with their valuables.

“The complaints became unbearable in the last three weeks and this was what prompted the governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to direct that ‘Operation Safe-ground’ be commissioned today.”