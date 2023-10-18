Tiwa Savage postpones London concert over virus

Afrobeats queen, Tiwa Savage, has postponed a scheduled concert in London, United Kingdom.

The “Somebody son go find me one day” crooner made this known in a statement on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

Savage said she has been battling an illness for weeks.

She said: “To my dear Savage Soldiers, I’ve been fighting off a virus for the past few weeks and was today firmly instructed to be on strict vocal rest for the next few months.

“I will unfortunately have to postpone all performances including my first ever headline arena show in London.

“I’m heartbroken and devastated but I have to do this to save what’s left of my voice.

“I’m so sorry.

“I love you all and promise to be back performing once I’m fully healed.”