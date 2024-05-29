Tinubu to present 2024 Supplementary bill to National Assembly soon

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday promised to transmit the 2024 Supplementary bill to the National Assembly any time from now.

Tinubu disclosed this while addressing the joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives, in commemoration of the 25 years unbroken democracy.

According to him, “We are walking the talk. I will soon bring year 2024 appropriation bill; that is just for your information.

“But we must not risk this democracy, build this nation so that the future of our great-grandchildren will be sure of prosperity and progress.”

While acknowledging the overwhelming support enjoyed from both chambers over the last one year, Mr. President showered encomium on the Federal lawmakers for strengthening the Institution, which he noted “represents our consciousness for freedom and sense of belonging.”

Tinubu who recalled his sojourn as a former Senator, observed that “Without this House, probably I may not find a path to the Presidency. I started all from here and that is why I am giving that respect, this response to you.

According to him,”Please, continue to collaborate, work together to build our country. We have no other choice. It is our nation. No one, no other institution or personality will help us except we do it ourselves.

“No amount of aid that may be coming from foreign country or any other nation. They take care of themselves first.

“Let’s work together as we are doing to build our nation. Not only for us but generations yet unborn.”

Speaking earlier, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio disclosed that the National Assembly would be expecting the proposed 2024 Supplementary budget as announced by the President.

Senator Akpabio who doubles as Chairman of the National Assembly, disclosed that President Tinubu has signed the bill which seeks to adopt the old National Anthem – ‘Arise O Compatriots’ into law.

According to him, “of all the significant things you have done, if you take us back to our genealogy, that though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand, Nigerians all, and proud to serve our sovereign Motherland.

“Henceforth, we will not refer to ourselves as compatriots but brothers, so today we say Nigeria we hail thee.

“There is no better place to go back to our genealogy than the National Assembly where we have elected representatives.

“We look forward to celebrate Democracy Day on June 12, whichever way you chose to celebrate with us, we will take it.”

In his remarks, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas who applauded Tinubu for being very supportive over the last one year, described him as “a true democrat who has seen it all.

Also Read:

According to him, “A former Governor, a former Senator, the Leader of the party in all its precedence.”

He affirmed that the symbiotic relationship between the Executive and Legislative arms of government “has been a partnership that has been very beneficial to all of us.”

While pledging the 10th Assembly’s support for Tinubu’s administration, he said: “I want you to know that we in the National Assembly are very happy with your report card; your performance so far.

“The National Assembly is very happy at the partnership that has existed in the last one year between you and us here. It is a partnership that has been mutually beneficial to us here. It is a win-win.

“That is how democracy is supposed to be played. We want to thank you for finding time to come here. And to assure you as well that the National Assembly will always be supportive of your noble objectives.”