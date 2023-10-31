Tinubu seeks Senate approval for 2024-2026 MTEF, FSP

President Bola Tinubu has sought the approval of the Senate for the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF)and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

Tinubu’s request is contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The letter was read at plenary on Tuesday.

The letter reads: “I am pleased to submit the 2024 – 2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF and Fiscal Strategy Paper, FSP to the National Assembly.

“Let me use this medium to express my gratitude to the Senate for his enduring commitment to the partnership between the legislative and executive arms of government.

“Pursuant to the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007 and preparations towards submission of the 2024 budget to the National Assembly is progressing very well.

“The MTEF and the FSP were prepared against the backdrop of a political transition, as well as global issues such as the Russia and Ukraine war, which continues unabated with severe consequences on global and energy price”.

Tinubu added: “We are also faced with challenges in domestic revenue mobilisation and significantly elevated public debts.

“Additionally, many economies around the world have witnessed increased inflation with in particular adverse effects on capital flows to emerging markets.

“In order to begin the process of preparing the 2024–2026 budget on schedule.

“I hereby forward the 2024 – 2026 MTEF and FSP to the National Assembly for their kind expeditious consideration and approval of the Senate in order to bring the 2024 Federal Government of Nigeria’s budget preparations process to timely closure.”

President of the Senate, referred the MTEF and FSP to the Committees on Finance, Appropriations, National Planning and Economic Affairs and Local and Foreign Debt for further legislative input.