Tinubu seeks Senate’s approval to confirm Agbasi as FERMA MD

President Bola Tinubu has sought the approval of the Senate for the confirmation of Dr Chukwuemeka Agbasi as the Managing Director, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The request is contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The letter was read at plenary on Tuesday.

“In accordance with the provision of Section 2(3) of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) Act, 2007.

”I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointments of the underlisted eleven persons as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer and Members of the Governing Board of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency.

READ ALSO:

Rivers crisis: Protesting youths storm Speaker’s residence, police arrest 200

Senate confirms Zaccheus Adedeji as FIRS Chairman

Oyedepo’s son speaks on relationship with dad, Winners Chapel

“Dr Chukwuemeka Chijioke Agbasi as Managing Director.

“Others listed for appointment as executive board members included: Ibi Manasseh, Oye Ojobe, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Sen. Timothy Aduda, Babatunde Daramola Onnu, Preye Oseke, Aminu Adamu, Abubakar Bappa, Shehu Mohammed and Yusuf Othman.

“Whilst hoping that this request will receive the expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he said.

Tinubu in a separate letter also sought the approval of the Senate for appointment of the Auditor- General for the Federation.

“In compliance with the provisions of Section 86(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended)

” I am pleased to present, for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Mr. Shaakaa Chira as Auditor- General for the Federation, further to the recommendation of the Federal Civil Service Commission.

“While hoping that the request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards,”Tinubu said.