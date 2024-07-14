Tinubu condemns attack on former U.S. President, Donald Trump 

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the attack on former President of the United States, Donald Trump during a political rally in Pennsylvania.

The President, in a message on his official X handle on Sunday, described the attack as “distasteful and beyond the pale of democratic norms.

“Violence has no place in democracy.

“I extend my sympathies to the former President and wish him relief. I also condole with the family of the deceased and those wounded and wish them a quick recovery.

“Nigeria stands in solidarity with the United States of America at this time,” said Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Trump was attacked by an assassin days before he was due to accept the formal Republican nomination.

Trump, 78, had just begun a campaign speech in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S, on Saturday when shots rang out, hitting his right ear and streaking his face with blood.

It is feared that the attack will further inflame the U.S political divide and has raised questions about the security lapses.

