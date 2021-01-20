A 16-year-old girl (name withheld) on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing two phones and a laptop, worth N105,000

The police charged the minor for conspiracy, unlawful possession and theft, under Sections 411, 329 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, told the court that the teenager, with others at large, committed the offence on December 26, 2020 at Ahmadiya Hospital, Ijaiye, Ojokoro, Lagos.

Eruada said the defendant stole an Infinix phone valued at N55,000, a laptop valued at N45,000 and a Nokia phone valued at N5,000, belonging to one Jamiu Abduakeem.

The Chief Magistrate, M.O. Tanimola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N80,000, with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until February 15 for further hearing.