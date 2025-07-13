NDLEA operatives come under fire as nationwide operations intensify

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency came under fire during the week as their nationwide operations intensified, leading to the seizure of several illicit drugs and arrest of suspects.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement he made available to newsmen on Sunday.

According to Babafemi, the attack on the operatives occurred in Edo State where no fewer than 28,054.053 kilograms of skunk, a local strain of cannabis, were destroyed on three farms measuring over 11 hectares at Ewere Uzebba forest in Owan West Local Government Area on July 8, 2025, with 82kg of already processed cannabis recovered from the location.

The NDLEA operatives who went for the operation came under gun attack from armed members of the cartel on their way out of the forest.

They were able to repel the attack and came out unhurt, while one of their operational vehicles was riddled with bullets.

In Lagos State, 1,400 compressed blocks of Ghana Loud, a strain of cannabis, weighing 700kg and a Ford delivery truck marked JJJ 698 YJ were recovered at Okun-Ajah Beach, while two suspects: Innocent Ejidiobo and Friday Paul, were nabbed along Ajah-Epe Expressway by NDLEA operatives on July 11.

Recovered from them included 26kg Ghana Loud, 123grams of methamphetamine and 45grams of Molly as well as their delivery van with registration number AJK 191 LG.

While NDLEA operatives in Borno State on July 12 arrested Godwin Chimaobi Nwaobi, 42, with 18,759 ampoules of pentazocine, pills of tramadol and rohypnol at Njimtilo, Maiduguri, coming on the heels of the seizure of 10,000 pills of tramadol from another suspect Abdulrahman Bello Ahmadu, 34, on July 9, their counterparts in Gombe State recovered a total of 116,226 pills of tramadol and D-5 from five suspects: Hafiz Bello, 22; Isah Suleman, 48; Kabiru Muhammed, 30; Abdullahi Adamu, 30; and Abel Murna, 25, at Gombe Main Market and along Gombe-Kano road on July 8 and 12.

A suspect, Sabiu Bala, was on July 10 arrested along Okene-Lokoja Expressway in Kogi State while conveying 316.600kg skunk.

Another suspect, Haladu Suleiman, 38, was nabbed by NDLEA operatives with 58.805kg of the same substance in Gubuchi area of Ikara LGA, Kaduna State.

In Taraba State, three suspects: Auwal Ibrahim, 30; Lukman Ibrahim, 18; and Hamza Adamu, 25, were on July 12 arrested by NDLEA officers at Lanka Viri checkpoint while conveying 577,890 pills of opioids and 1.160kg skunk concealed in the tyre compartment of a petrol tanker marked MUB 334 YH.

The arrest of the trio followed credible intelligence.

Three other suspects: Shamsudini Abdullahi, 35; Adamu Abdullahi,21; and Magaji Rabo, 26, were nabbed with 48.1kg skunk at Janguza barracks area of Kano State by NDLEA operatives on July 9.

The War Against Drug Abuse social advocacy activities by NDLEA Commands equally continued across the country in the past week.

Some of them include WADA sensitisation lecture delivered to students and staff of Word of Promise High School, Calabar, Cross River State; Government Girls Arabic Senior Secondary School, Indabo Wudil, Kano State; Community Secondary School, Umundu, Enugu State; Okemagba Senior High School, Epe, Lagos State; Bishop Gideon Otubelu Memorial College, Ukpo, Anambra State; and traditional rulers in Bende area of Abia State.

