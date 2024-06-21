Gov. Kefas’ silent climate, agric revolution: A beacon of hope

A transformative movement is underway in Taraba State, driven by Governor Agbu Kefas’ visionary 10 million economic tree planting program.

This initiative is revolutionizing the mindset of rural farmers, who previously relied on low-yielding crops like rice, yam, and cassava.

By introducing high-yielding Malaysian palm seedlings and other assorted economic trees, the program aims to boost agriculture, combat climate change, and alleviate rural poverty.

The sheer scale of the program is massive and impressive, with vast nurseries centres as far as the eye can see sprouting across the state, including USSA, TAKUM, DONGA, IBI, WUKARI, KURMI, BALI, GASHAKA, and SARDAUNA.

International recognition has followed as the governor was among others invited recently to New York for a conference on global warming and importance of tree planting.

A recent international newspaper editorial highlighted Taraba State’s outstanding approach in Nigeria and especially the entire northern region.

If sustained, this program could reduce poverty by half and significantly improve the state’s GDP growth rate. It’s a welcome departure from the usual cash handouts, which often exacerbate dependency.

Instead, Governor Agbu Kefas is empowering farmers with a sustainable livelihood, fostering economic growth, and writing a new chapter in Taraba State’s development story.

We commend Governor Agbu Kefas for his innovative leadership and commitment to transforming Taraba State. May this silent revolution inspire other states to follow suit, creating a ripple effect of progress across Nigeria.

Economic trees play a vital role in addressing pressing global issues:

Climate Change:

– Absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen, mitigating the effects of climate change.

– Help maintain soil quality, preventing erosion and landslides.

– Provide shade, reducing the urban heat island effect.

Poverty Reduction:

– Generate income opportunities for rural communities through sustainable forest management.

– Provide raw materials for local industries, promoting economic growth.

– Enhance food security by offering fruits, nuts, and other edible products.

In Taraba State, the economic tree planting program is a strategic move to:

Combat Climate Change: By planting millions of trees, the state is reducing its carbon footprint and contributing to global efforts against climate change.

Reduce Poverty: By empowering rural farmers with high-yielding crops, the program is increasing income opportunities, improving livelihoods, and reducing poverty.

The economic tree planting program is a win-win strategy for Taraba State, addressing both climate change and poverty reduction while promoting sustainable development.

The economic tree planting program in Taraba State has not only environmental and economic benefits but also social benefits, such as:

– Job creation: Employing 700 workers across various nursery centers, contributing to reduced unemployment and improved livelihoods.

– Skill development: Workers are acquiring skills in nursery management, planting, and maintenance.

– Community engagement: Local communities are involved in the project, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility.

– Economic stimulus: The project is injecting income into the local economy, boosting economic activity and growth.

This project is a testament to the potential of sustainable development initiatives to drive positive change and improve the lives of communities. Kudos to the Taraba State government and all stakeholders involved!