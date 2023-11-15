The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, on Wednesday, said some suspects had been arrested in connection with the attack on the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajero.

The NSA said in a statement that investigation had since commenced on the matter.

Ribadu equally expressed concern over the ongoing industrial action by the Trade Union Congress and Nigeria Labour Congress.

He disclosed this in a statement by the Head, Strategic Communication Office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari Mijinyawa.

The statement partly read, “NSA Urges Labour to Rescind Strike, Condemns Attack on NLC President, says Suspects Arrested Over Attack and Investigations have commenced.

“The Office of the National Security Adviser is concerned by the declaration of a nationwide strike by the leadership of the Organised Labour led by the NLC and TUC. The NSA is particularly worried about the implications of the strike action on the livelihood of ordinary Nigerians and its potential impact on economic security and other strategic national interests.

“As attested by the NLC leadership, the NSA immediately intervened on learning about the travails of the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress Joseph Ajaero who was assaulted in Owerri, Imo State. The NSA regrets the incident and condemns it in its entirety as it was against the rule of law and the principles of freedom of association and expression subscribed to by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration. The Federal Government will never condone such an act. ”

The NSA assured that the outcome of the investigation would be made public, appealing to the unions to call off the strike.

“As a fallout of the incident relevant authorities were directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault and bring to book the culprits. Available updates indicate that some arrests have already been made in this regard. The outcome of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is concluded.

“The Federal Government, through the Office of the NSA, therefore appeals to the labour leadership to call off the current strike action and allow the dialogue process underway to be exhausted,” the statement added.