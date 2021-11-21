Suspect in killing of OAU student: How I made my money

The owner of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Abdulrahman Adedoyin, has denied his involvement in the death of a Obafemi Awolowo University postgraduate student, Timothy Adegoke.

A few days ago, it was reported that the police arrested Adedoyin as part of an ongoing investigation into the matter.

Adedoyin in an audio recording that went viral on social media on Sunday, denied any involvement in the killing of Adegoke, while stating that he was not aware of his lodging in the hotel when police came looking for him.

He said in the audio recorded in Yoruba language: “I got wind of his case for the first time when he was declared missing and the police came searching for him in the hotel.”

He noted that there was no record that Adegoke was lodged in the hotel because the workers did not pay any money into the hotel’s account, just like the deceased.

Adedoyin further stated that he is not a ritualist.

He said: “I, Dr. Abdulrahman Adegoke Atobatele Adedoyin is not a ritualist or murderer.

“God has blessed me since I was 26 years old till now that I am 65.

“I have never killed anyone or involved in any act of ritual killing.

“Mr. Adegoke lodged in room 305 of Hilton Hotel and Resort.

“The workers that lodged him did not pay into the hotel account neither did record reflect that he paid into the hotel’s Wema Bank account.

“We don’t know why he was lodged without payment into the hotel account but personal accounts.

“I was aware of his story when police came to the hotel searching for him.

“His body was later discovered where he was dumped.

“It was found in the presence of police officials and his body was not mutilated.

“This indicated that they (staff) were not sent to kill him for ritual.

“I plead with Nigerians to allow police continue to with their diligent investigation with a view to unravel the mystery behind the killing.

“I started my career as an home lesson teacher in Ile-Ife and build my businesses and schools from within and God blessed me with wealth not ritual money.”

Adedoyin’s wife, Alhaja Bintu Abeni Adedoyin, also noted that her husband is not a ritualist, while urging Nigerians to allow the police find the real culprits.