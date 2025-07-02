Man caught hiding in bank’s ceiling after allegedly hacking systems + Video

In a dramatic turn of event, a viral video has captured the moment a young man was apprehended hiding inside the ceiling of a bank.

According to reports, the suspect allegedly entered the bank, identified as FCMB, during business hours, quietly locked himself inside the restroom, and then climbed onto the ceiling, waiting until all employees had closed for the day.

However, after the staff had departed, he reportedly came down, hacked the bank’s systems, and locked himself in.

Upon arrival the following morning, the bank staff discovered the main entrance locked from the inside.

Suspecting foul play, they forced the door open and heard unusual sounds coming from the ceiling.

The suspect was eventually taken down by security operatives.

Also Read

In the viral clip, he is seen being forcefully pulled down, beaten, and tied up with a rope by security personnel and others present.

As of press time, the bank has yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Post Views: 11