Man caught hiding in bank’s ceiling after allegedly hacking systems + Video

In a dramatic turn of event, a viral video has captured the moment a young man was apprehended hiding inside the ceiling of a bank.
According to reports, the suspect allegedly entered the bank, identified as FCMB, during business hours, quietly locked himself inside the restroom, and then climbed onto the ceiling, waiting until all employees had closed for the day.
However, after the staff had departed, he reportedly came down, hacked the bank’s systems, and locked himself in.
Upon arrival the following morning, the bank staff discovered the main entrance locked from the inside.
Suspecting foul play, they forced the door open and heard unusual sounds coming from the ceiling.
The suspect was eventually taken down by security operatives.
Also Read
- FMC Abuja appoints new emergency head after viral neglect video
- NAFDAC warns Nigerians against use of excess hydroquinone in cosmetics
- Senator Kalu hails Tinubu, Deputy Speaker for establishment of Federal Institutions in Bende
- ADC announces new location for coalition launch after venue cancellation by Abuja hotel
- Senate okays establishment of Bitumen Development Commission
In the viral clip, he is seen being forcefully pulled down, beaten, and tied up with a rope by security personnel and others present.
As of press time, the bank has yet to issue an official statement on the incident.