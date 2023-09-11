Suspect arrested for allegedly harvesting patient’s organ not doctor – NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) said its findings showed that Noah Kekere, who was arrested for allegedly removing a woman’s kidney in Jos, Plateau State, is not a medical doctor.

A Jos-based businessman, Kamal Busari, had accused Dr Kekere of removing his wife’s kidney without his knowledge.

Kehinde Kamal, in an interview with Daily Trust, said her kidney was discovered missing at Jos University Teaching Hospital following a complaint of abdominal pain.

The police said they had launched an investigation into the matter.

The chairman, of the Plateau State chapter of NMA, Dr Bapigaan William Audu, said records at their secretariat showed that the suspect is neither a medical doctor nor a member of NMA.

He stated this in a telephone interview with Daily Trust Sunday.

“What we have at our secretariat and the investigation we have carried out showed that he (Dr Kekere) is not a doctor and not our member.

“We are going to come out with an informed decision on the matter. We are looking at different aspects of the matter as well as different facts available at the moment. So, I think things will be clearer by Monday or Tuesday,” he said.

Daily Trust