Super 8: Heartland FC beat Kano Pillars FC to lift NNL trophy

Heartland Football Club of Owerri, Imo State on Friday in Asaba, Delta State defeated Kano Pillars FC of Kano 2-0 in the final of the Nigeria National League Super 8 championship to lift the trophy.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match was played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State.

Pillars dominated play in the first half, but were denied by the brilliant performance of Heartland’s goalkeeper, Chisom Chiaha.

Upon resumption of the second half, Heartland took the game to their opponents, with the attacking pair of Fabian Omaka and Francis Erican.

The pressure finally paid off in the 21st minute when Erican scored the first goal of the match in the 34th minute through a counter attack.

Speaking with newsmen after the match, Pillars’ Coach, Evans Ogenyi, commended his players for putting up a good fight.

Ogenyi said: “We played very well, especially in the first half.

“However, in the second half, we faltered and this is as a result of fatigue.

“We made few mistakes and that costs us the two goals that we conceded.

“But in all, I must say it was a good game and I am proud of my players.

“The most important thing is that we have been able to fulfil the mandate given to us by the management to return to the NPFL.”

Christian Obi, Coach of Heartland FC, who could not hide his joy, thanked God for the victory.

Obi said: “I thank God for this victory and I am equally pleased with the efforts the players put into this game.

“In all, I say glory be to God for this victory.

“He did it for us.”