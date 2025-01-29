Sterling One Foundation’s education interventions propel progress amid global focus on AI, learning

With the transformative role of technology in education more critical now than ever, this year’s theme for the International Day of Education: “AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation,” highlights the need for inclusive and technology-driven education systems. According to UNICEF, Nigeria’s education system continues to face significant challenges, with the number of out-of-school children rising to 18.3 million.

This alarming figure underscores the urgent need for targeted interventions to bridge systemic gaps and improve access to quality education.

Education is a thematic focus area for Sterling One Foundation, which in 2024 reached over 20,000 individuals directly and indirectly through impactful programmes designed to address these challenges. Through its initiatives, the Foundation has empowered educators and students with STEM-focused tools that integrate innovative teaching methodologies, ensuring inclusive and equitable learning opportunities.

The Early Child Learning Advancement Project (E-CLAP) significantly improved foundational literacy and numeracy skills for over 2,000 children in underserved communities. Implemented across Kano, Lagos, Borno, and Oyo States, the programme combines modern teaching tools with active community involvement to enhance learning outcomes. Within six months, E-CLAP achieved measurable improvements by equipping teachers with culturally relevant and interactive teaching techniques that keep students engaged and motivated.

In the Northeast of Nigeria, where secondary and tertiary school representation has historically been low, Sterling One Foundation partnered with the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) to implement the Accelerated Senior Secondary Education Programme (ASSEP). This initiative addressed systemic educational challenges in the region by focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Agriculture (STEMA). ASSEP trained over 720 teachers through online and in-person modules, providing over 15,000 students with STEM-focused resources, virtual reality-enabled learning tools, and tailored exam preparatory materials designed to improve WAEC, NECO, and JAMB exam outcomes.

In alignment with this year’s theme, the Foundation’s collaboration with CDIAL AI further expanded its impact through the Indigenous Multilingual Digital Literacy and Artificial Intelligence Hub, launched in Ajegunle, Lagos. This initiative empowered 174 learners with essential digital literacy skills, leveraging AI-powered tools in 13 native African languages. The project bridged education gaps and promoted inclusion in underserved communities by enabling learning in mother tongues.

Commenting on the importance of this year’s education theme, Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO of Sterling One Foundation, stated: “The theme, ‘AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation,’ underscores the urgent need to integrate technology responsibly while ensuring education remains inclusive and human-centred. At Sterling One Foundation, we recognise that achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 4, requires accelerating efforts to bridge systemic gaps. By empowering educators and students with innovative tools and collaboration, we are building a future where quality education drives sustainable development and leaves no one behind.”

Sterling One Foundation’s impact is rooted in partnerships that enable scalable and sustainable solutions. Education remains fundamental to development, and to accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals, Nigeria and Africa must prioritise inclusive policies, embrace innovative approaches, and commit to collaborative efforts that address systemic challenges while ensuring equitable access to quality education for all.

