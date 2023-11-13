Stanbic introduces specialised mortgage solution for salary earners

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has announced its innovative Specialised Mortgage solution designed to address the challenge of accessing mortgage finance for salary earners.

Leveraging the Pension Commission’s policy update allows pension contributors to access part of their retirement savings as equity contributions for a mortgage.

This unique product provides individuals with a more accessible pathway to home ownership.

Recognising the challenges salary earners face while trying to access mortgage, Stanbic IBTC Bank has taken a bold step to bridge the divide and empower pension contributors to achieve their housing aspirations.

READ ALSO:

How driver fleeing from LASTMA crushed LAWMA sweepers to death + Photo

UK Government Reshuffle: New Home Secretary appointed

Love and Light preview: Is David and Ojonya’s marriage off?

With the Specialised Mortgage solution, pension contributors can use part of their retirement savings as equity contribution to secure a mortgage. By leveraging this solution, individuals can access affordable mortgage finance with more flexible terms and conditions, making it easier to own a home.

Olu Delano, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, expressed his excitement about this initiative. He said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Specialised Mortgage solution, which addresses the challenges faced by salary earners in accessing mortgage finance and allows them to use their retirement savings for a meaningful purpose. This unique product reflects our commitment to empowering clients and supporting their long-term financial goals.”

As one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, Stanbic IBTC Bank provides innovative financial solutions tailored to the unique needs of its clients.

For more information about Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Special Mortgage solution, please visit our website at www.stanbicibtcbank.com.