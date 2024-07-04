Stakeholders call for immortalisation of Fuji legend Ayinde Barrister

Stakeholders at the documentary screening of the late Fuji legend, Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, on Wednesday called on the Oyo State Government to immortalise the Founder of Fuji music.

The documentary, titled: “First Episode of Mr Fuji: Barry Wonder,” was screened at The Polytechnic Ibadan North Assembly.

The Oyo State House of Assembly passed a bill to immortalise Barrister and speakers urged Governor Seyi Makinde to sign it into law, recognising the musician’s contributions to societal change and development.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event was organised by The Music Technology Department, TPI in conjunction with a Producer and Reviewer, Prof. Saheed Aderinto, who is of the Florida International University, United States of America.

Aderinto, winner of the 2023 Dan David Prize, the largest history prize in the world, said Fuji was the most dominant of the Yoruba music traditions influencing many other genres including Afrobeats, hip-pop and even gospel music.

According to him, the documentary chronicles the life and times of Dr. Sikiru Ayinde Barrister.

“It is important for us to start the documentary from the right place and the first episode pays the right tributes to Barrister because he was the one that created Fuji,” Aderinto said.

Also Read:

He stated that he had been involved in the project championing the immortalisation of the Fuji legend, adding that he had been at many events curated to immortalise Ayinde Barrister.

“This documentary we hope will contribute significantly to further extend the project and make sure that the right things are done by the right people,” he said.

Also, the Ekefa Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Lekan Alabi, proposed setting aside a day every year to immortalise the deceased.

Alabi said: “A day in a year should be set aside by the Federal Government to celebrate the life of Sikiru Ayinde: ‘Dr Sikiru Ayinde Barrister Day.’

“He qualified to be a national hero.

“So, those at the helm of affairs should take steps in that direction.”

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oyo State Council, Demola Babalola, said immortalising the late Fuji legend would not be out of place considering the legacy he left in the music industry.

Babalola said his degree project x-rayed the history of Fuji and the works of Barry Wonder in Yorubaland.

He noted the great contributions of Fuji to the music industry.

He said: “The echoes of life and times of that music icon, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, came to life today here in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

“Barrister’s music continues to live on, inspiring new generations.”

In his address the Acting Rector, TPI, Dr. Taiwo Lasisi, appreciated the organisers and Prof. Aderinto, noting that music served a lot of purpose such as settling rancour.

“In music, there are several things that we can learn,” Lasisi said.

Also, the Dean, Faculty of Business and Communication Studies, TPI, Dr. Kehinde Faniyi, said the documentary showcased the entire life of the Fuji legend.

Faniyi stated that music was not just for entertainment but “it informs, educates and sets an agenda for public discourse”.

NAN reports that Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Balogun, popularly called Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, died at age 62 due to illness.

Post Views: 4