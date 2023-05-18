Stable academic calendar back at Unilorin – Registrar

The Registrar of the University of Ilorin, Mansur Alfanla, says stable academic calendar has been restored at the institution.

Alfanla stated this on Wednesday while receiving a team from the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria.

The team was on advocacy visit to seek collaboration with the management of the university.

The Registrar pointed out that there is always a period of interregnum in every existence.

He said: “We have weathered through it and back on our feet stronger and firmer.

“Tell anybody who wants to come to the University of Ilorin that he or she will graduate as and when due.”

The Registrar assured the CIPM team that Unilorin would partner with the institute, explaining that one of the core requirements for staff promotion is membership of a professional body.

He added that the Registry staff especially would be encouraged and supported to join CIPM as a professional body.

Alfanla said collaboration is a germane and consequential idea that any serious-minded institution should prioritise, adding that Unilorin will not shy away from partnering with reputable organisations that share developmental dreams.

He said: “The collaboration is a welcome idea for the university because we want to be seen as the best that we are.

“Service delivery speaks volumes about any establishment and if there is no professionalism in the output of the personnel in any environment, no matter how good the service of the organisation is, it will not be well delivered.

“We are ready to partner with you.”

Earlier, the President and Chairman of the Governing Council, CIPM, Olusegun Majid, said the professional body wanted to achieve two things at Unilorin.

Majid said: “First, we want to catch the students young.

“We want to collaborate with any university that has an Industrial, Human Resources or Personnel Management Department or Faculty to make sure that students are being taught professionally in the art and science of managing people.

“When the students in that Department or Faculty graduate, they are graduating with the University’s degree and with a professional certificate in CIPM.

“The second is about academics too.

“We can contribute to your curriculum at the Postgraduate level so that when people come here for their PG studies in Human Resource Management, they are doing it as professionally and practically as possible.

“And when you go out with such certification from CIPM, you go out not just as a theoretical student but as a practical practitioner.”

Majid therefore urged staff of the university to join the professional body.

“If you are involved in managing people, especially in the Registry, make sure that you are properly certified in the arts of people management,” the president advised.

Majid described CIPM as the only professional body that has the instruments backed by law to regulate the development, management, and regulation of the practice of people’s management in the country.

He therefore encouraged the university staff to get certified and add value for their self.

Other members of the CIPM team on the visit included the former Head of the Department of Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, University of Ilorin, Prof. Ismaila Kadiri, and the state Chairman of CIPM, Olaide Ajiboye.

Also in attendance were the Vice Chairman, CIPM Kwara State, Azeezat Quadri-Ibrahim; former Chairman, CIPM Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulhamid Raji; former Secretary, CIPM in the state, Ahmadu Yahaya; and Deputy Registrar (Academics Support Services), Unilorin, Dr. Adelodun Ajao.