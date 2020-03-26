South Africa’s COVID-19 cases rise to 900

The number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa on Thursday rose to 900, President Cyril Ramaphosa says as the country prepares to institute a lockdown.

Ramaphosa said: “We now have more than 900 people who are infected and we fear that it might rise even much further than that.”

Earlier, the country had reported 709 confirmed cases of the potentially deadly respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

