COVID-19: SGF, Health Minister, Perm Sec test negative

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; and Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mashi Abdulaziz Mashi, have tested negative to the novel Coronavirus (COVID19).

Ehanire disclosed this while addressing a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the result of the tests conducted on him, the SGF and Mashi “came out negative”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some senior government officials have tested positive, while others have self-isolated.

The positive cases include the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

NAN reports that the breakdown of COVID-19 cases by states in the country showed that Lagos State still has the highest number of confirmed cases with 32.

Abuja has 10 cases, Ogun State three, while Ekiti, Oyo, Edo, Bauchi, Osun and Rivers States have one case each.

Most of the cases reported are of travellers who just returned to the country.

Other victims are people who have come in contact with infected persons.