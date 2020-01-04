Reading have confirmed that Nigeria international Sone Aluko has returned to the Championship club following the expiration of his loan deal with Chinese team Beijing Renhe.

Aluko, who has been training with the Royals squad since last week, has been included in the matchday 18 for the ongoing Emirates FA Cup clash against Blackpool at the Madejski Stadium.

Before heading out on loan to China, he was playing with the number 14 jersey at Reading, but has taken a new squad number of 23 for the remainder of the 2019-2020 campaign.

Reading broke their transfer record to sign the winger from Fulham in August 2017 and he has gone on to make 60 appearances for the club, scoring four goals.

The experienced Aluko has appeared in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, UEFA Cup and Europa League.

He lists Birmingham City, Aberdeen, Blackpool, Rangers and Hull City among his previous clubs.